Nicholas S. (Kauten) Dalano Nicholas S. (Kauten) Dalano, 82, of Kansas City died Nov. 5, 2019 at the VA Medical Center, Leavenworth. After graduation from Bishop Ward High School, he played the guitar in a band in area bars for a year before serving as a cook in the U.S. Army in Germany and Vietnam. He then bartended in 15 or 20 bars in the metro area where he amassed and relayed hundreds of often off-color jokes and stories. At 6-3 and 200 pounds, he was a welcome employee. His next occupations included work as an electrician, sheet metal worker and HVAC technician. He retired after 22 years as a power plant operating engineer at Allied Signal Corp. Although not a regular at church services, he knew the presence of God in nature. Nick pursued his love of life in his hobbies, mastering most of them. He was passionate about hunting, camping, fishing, fly tying, boating, taxidermy, ham radio, scuba diving, golf, photography, painting, cooking, jewelry making, cycling, and always, his dogs. Married and divorced three times, he leaves a daughter, Tracie Dalano of San Diego, Ca., a son, Shawn Dalano, a granddaughter, Rebecca Austill and her son, Cash Austill, Columbia, Mo., his sister, Kathleen Dennis, Silverton, Or., and grandsons Joseph and John Hearty, San Diego. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at St. James Catholic Church, 3909 Harrison, Kansas City. Burial at 3 p.m. in Highland Cemetery of Prairie Village, 5100 W. 65 th St.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019