Nicholas "Nick" William Mitchell Sr. Nicholas "Nick" William Mitchell Sr.,94, passed away on November 4, 2019. Nick was born in Kansas City, Kansas on August 18, 1925 to George and Velma Mitchell. Nick graduated from Argentine High School. In 1943 he joined the US Navy serving two years during WWII on the USS Albert T. Harris as a radioman. After his discharge from the Navy he attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS. Nick was very proud of the Wildcats and loved reminding everyone EMAW!. He was an avid chiefs' fan and was a season ticket holder in the 60's and 70's. Flavor Maid Donuts Inc. Nick Sr. was president of the Flavor Maid Donuts opening his first store in Mission, KS in 1957. In 1975, the donut business grew to 65 franchises in 7 states. Nick retired to Scottsdale and enjoyed golfing and traveling. A favorite trip was to Thessaloniki Greece to meet his relatives on his fathers' side of the family. Nick was preceded in death by his wife Harriett Mitchell in 1996. He also is preceded in death by his granddaughter Amber, son Tim, parents a brother George and Sisters Ruby and Pauline. He is survived by daughters Barbara Firestone, Patty Philips and Mary Kinney, Cindy Salinas and sons Nick Michell Jr and wife Lesa. and Sam Mitchell and wife Cathy. Other survivors include grandchildren Karen Gibson, Sarah Canaday and husband Justin, Whitney Small and husband Trey, Abigail Mitchell, Nick Mitchell III and wife Michelle, Maxwell Mitchell Ryan Salinas, Jessica Keaton, Sammy Mitchell, Hannah O'Neil and husband Ian and Ashley Mitchell. 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family would like to express their gratitude to his friends at Ascend Hospice and Sunrise of Overland Park, KS. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7pm Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS 66210. A Private service will be held at a later date. Since Nick was an animal lover, I lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the ASPCA Gift Processing P.O. Box 96929 Washington, D.C. 2007-7127
Published in Kansas City Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019