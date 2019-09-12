Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nick Ciccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nick Ciccio Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nick Ciccio Jr. Obituary
Nick Ciccio Jr. Nick Ciccio, Jr., 65, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 AM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 4737 N. Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117. Nick was born October 5, 1953, in Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his father Nick Ciccio, Sr., and his mother and stepfather Ann and George Lucido. Nick is survived by his wife of 14 years Lorie M. Ciccio, two daughters; Anita (John) Filardo, Nicole Ciccio, two stepchildren; Samantha Johnson, Jimmy Spitler, four siblings; Antoinette (Kenny) Brashear, Joseph (Vikki) Ciccio, Tony (Vangie) Ciccio, Georgeann Lucido, nine grandchildren; Landon, Gianna, Alaina, Isabella, JoAnna, Sophia, Addelynn, Bentley, Lilly and many extended family and friends. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.