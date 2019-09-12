|
|
Nick Ciccio Jr. Nick Ciccio, Jr., 65, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 AM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 4737 N. Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117. Nick was born October 5, 1953, in Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his father Nick Ciccio, Sr., and his mother and stepfather Ann and George Lucido. Nick is survived by his wife of 14 years Lorie M. Ciccio, two daughters; Anita (John) Filardo, Nicole Ciccio, two stepchildren; Samantha Johnson, Jimmy Spitler, four siblings; Antoinette (Kenny) Brashear, Joseph (Vikki) Ciccio, Tony (Vangie) Ciccio, Georgeann Lucido, nine grandchildren; Landon, Gianna, Alaina, Isabella, JoAnna, Sophia, Addelynn, Bentley, Lilly and many extended family and friends. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 12, 2019