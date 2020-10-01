1/1
Nick J. Conforti
1935 - 2020
September 28, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Nick Jasper Conforti, 85, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. There will be no visitation. The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Gladstone, MO. Burial will be private. Masks are required and social distancing will be strictly enforced. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish.
The funeral will be live streamed for those who cannot attend: https://www.youtube.com/c/StAndrewtheApostleGladstoneMO/featured
Nick was born March 31, 1935, in Kansas City, MO. He was a devout Catholic and member of the Cursillo Movement. He spent many years of his life being a promoter of St. Padre Pio. He was a member of IBEW Local #124 for 62 years. He spent many years caring for his loving wife, Mary Katherine, until she passed. The last few years of his life he enjoyed spending time with his friends at the American Sons of Columbus. He was dearly loved by all his family, and will be remembered as a special, kind and caring man.
Nick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Katherine; his parents, Anthony and Dorothy Conforti; his parents-in-law, John and Angeline Mangiaracina; his infant son, Anthony Conforti; and his brothers, Ronald and Tony Conforti.
Nick is survived by his children, Diana Distasio (Anthony), John Conforti (Rosetta), and Nick Conforti (Kim); his grandchildren, JoLynn, Mary Katherine, Nick Jr., Danielle, Ashley, Johnny, and Nicole; great-granddaughter, Nina; sisters, Anna Marie Romi (Harold) and Kathy Linder (Mike); sisters-in-law, Florence Mancuso and Loretta Masucci; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers: Tony Conforti, Michael Mancuso, John Picone, Jim Mancuso, Jimmy Mancuso, Victor Mancuso, Vince Mancuso.
Honorary Pallbearers: James Mancuso Sr., John Mancuso, Ronald Conforti, Tony Conforti, William Beckley, Jerry Jones, Anthony Zito, Frank Russo, Anthony Agrusa, Joe Mike Christofano, Anthony Salucci, Mike Picone.
Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
September 30, 2020
John and family,
Our family is so sorry to hear about your dad. Because of my dad's condition we will not be able to attend the mass but please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Aunt Kitty, Sam, Kelli and our families
Kelli Harp
Family
September 30, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your loved one.. Prayers to all of you.
Mary Midiri
Friend
September 30, 2020
What great person so sorry for your lose
William Vaughan
September 30, 2020
Dianna we are so sorry about your loss. I know you will miss seeing him, making his favorite foods and Having him close. God has a new angel.
Barb and Jihn Ceule
Friend
September 30, 2020
Diana, John, Nick and family, I was just tslking to my mom and she told me your dad had passed away. I am so very sorry for your families loss. You will be in my thoughts and prayers from Houston. May God bless you all
Anita and Tim Kearns
Friend
September 30, 2020
Mr. Conforti, was a gentleman,
he was an inspiration and leader to all in the electrical field. He will be missed. I loss a good friend.
Andy Inzerillo
Friend
