Nick J. Conforti
September 28, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Nick Jasper Conforti, 85, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. There will be no visitation. The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Gladstone, MO. Burial will be private. Masks are required and social distancing will be strictly enforced. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish.
The funeral will be live streamed for those who cannot attend: https://www.youtube.com/c/StAndrewtheApostleGladstoneMO/featured
Nick was born March 31, 1935, in Kansas City, MO. He was a devout Catholic and member of the Cursillo Movement. He spent many years of his life being a promoter of St. Padre Pio. He was a member of IBEW Local #124 for 62 years. He spent many years caring for his loving wife, Mary Katherine, until she passed. The last few years of his life he enjoyed spending time with his friends at the American Sons of Columbus. He was dearly loved by all his family, and will be remembered as a special, kind and caring man.
Nick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Katherine; his parents, Anthony and Dorothy Conforti; his parents-in-law, John and Angeline Mangiaracina; his infant son, Anthony Conforti; and his brothers, Ronald and Tony Conforti.
Nick is survived by his children, Diana Distasio (Anthony), John Conforti (Rosetta), and Nick Conforti (Kim); his grandchildren, JoLynn, Mary Katherine, Nick Jr., Danielle, Ashley, Johnny, and Nicole; great-granddaughter, Nina; sisters, Anna Marie Romi (Harold) and Kathy Linder (Mike); sisters-in-law, Florence Mancuso and Loretta Masucci; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers: Tony Conforti, Michael Mancuso, John Picone, Jim Mancuso, Jimmy Mancuso, Victor Mancuso, Vince Mancuso.
Honorary Pallbearers: James Mancuso Sr., John Mancuso, Ronald Conforti, Tony Conforti, William Beckley, Jerry Jones, Anthony Zito, Frank Russo, Anthony Agrusa, Joe Mike Christofano, Anthony Salucci, Mike Picone.
