Nicole Bramble
September 30, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Nicole was born Feb. 9, 1972 in Lincoln, NE. She was a Senior Accountant for Corbion. Nicki loved watching her son Sam play baseball and spending time with family and friends. Nicki's positivity and kindness touched everyone she met.
Survived by her husband James, son Sam, mother Ruth Aerts, father David Aerts, sister Shelly Warlen(Scott Hayes) and nieces Riley and Bailey Warlen. Memorial gathering 5:00 to 8:00pm Fri. Oct. 9, 2020 White Chapel Funeral Home. Private family memorial service and Inurnment White Chapel. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial gifts to Jill's Hope.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.