Nicole Busch Nicole "Niki" Renee Busch, 38, of Overland Park, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel in Olathe, KS. The family requests, and would be honored, by your attendance at a graveside service on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 12pm, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Overland Park, KS. To view the full obituary, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 25, 2020.
