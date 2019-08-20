Kansas City Star Obituaries
More Obituaries for Nicole McCleish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole (Marriott) McCleish

Nicole (Marriott) McCleish Obituary
Nicole (Marriott) McCleish Nicole Lynne (Marriott) McCleish, 36, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away August 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Friday, August 23, and from 9:30-10:30 am Saturday, August 24, followed by a service celebrating Nicole's life at 10:30 am, all at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Variety KC (varietykc.org) or to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance (ocrfa.org). You may read Nicole's entire obituary or share a message with the family via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arr: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 20, 2019
