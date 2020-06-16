Nikola Kolic Nikola Kolic, 86, passed away peacefully at his home June 14th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Katica Kolic, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Born November 21, 1933 in Pravutina, Croatia, he was the son of Josip and Bara Kolic. Nikola was preceded in death by sister Ana Jambrosic and Zora Jaklevic. He is survived by son Nick (Millie) Kolich, grandchildren Nick (Kaitlyn) Kolich and Amy (Mike) Jones, great grandchildren Niko and Ace Kolich, Miles Jones, brother Josip (Darja) Kolic residing in Slovenia, as well as many nieces and nephews that reside in Croatia, Slovenia and Germany. Nikola and family migrated to America with only suitcase in hand in October 1984. Once settled he worked for the Housing Authority for 12 years. He was proud of his work as a carpenter, especially his wood working. He was tinkering with something always. Nikola enjoyed his music and socializing with his neighbors most of all he enjoyed his card games playing snjaps. He was a member of St. Johns the Baptist Catholic Church, Altar Society, Croatian American Social Club and Silver Sneakers. The family wishes to thank Phoenix Home Care and Hospice for all the great care and compassion provided. Also, special heart-felt thank you to the gracious and caring neighbor Ana Hlade. The funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with visitation from 9-10AM and Mass of Christian Burial following at 10AM, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 708 N. 4TH, KCKS. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the St. Johns the Baptist Catholic Church. Pocivaj U Miru Bozjem Miko, tata and deda!