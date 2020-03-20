|
Nikola Obrad Djajich Nikola Obrad Djajich, 72 of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Providence Medical Center, KCKS. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 21, with visitation from 9-10 AM at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 11001 Greenwood St, Lenexa, Ks and Funeral Mass at 10 AM with burial following at Highland Park Cemetery, KCKS. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. Nikola was born September 4, 1947 in Kassel, Germany to Obrad and Sophia (Briele) Djajich. He was a 1965 grad of Wyandotte H.S. and proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Nikola was a computer genius, he amazed family and friends with his ingenuity. He was a Trekkie, MOPAR Fan and loved his 440 Magnum 1969 Dodge Charger RT and Coronet RT. All everybody ever saw were tail lights and smoke whenever he was challenged. Visitors couldn't leave his backyard pool without sitting with him and regaling with talks and wine. Surviving Nikola are his wife Connie (Kreider) and two sons: Cory and Michael (Sonia), grandchildren; Micayla, Orion and Rafael, a sister Mary (Terry) Cheyney, and many nieces and nephews and friends Preceding him were his parents and a sister, Milli Djajich. There will be a celebration of his life in the near future (due to legal restrictions from the corona virus) Nikola, we will miss you dearly! The world will never know a man as amazing as you!
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2020