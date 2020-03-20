Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
For more information about
Nikola Djajich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
11001 Greenwood St
Lenexa, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
11001 Greenwood St
Lenexa, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nikola Djajich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nikola Obrad Djajich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nikola Obrad Djajich Nikola Obrad Djajich, 72 of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Providence Medical Center, KCKS. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 21, with visitation from 9-10 AM at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 11001 Greenwood St, Lenexa, Ks and Funeral Mass at 10 AM with burial following at Highland Park Cemetery, KCKS. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. Nikola was born September 4, 1947 in Kassel, Germany to Obrad and Sophia (Briele) Djajich. He was a 1965 grad of Wyandotte H.S. and proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Nikola was a computer genius, he amazed family and friends with his ingenuity. He was a Trekkie, MOPAR Fan and loved his 440 Magnum 1969 Dodge Charger RT and Coronet RT. All everybody ever saw were tail lights and smoke whenever he was challenged. Visitors couldn't leave his backyard pool without sitting with him and regaling with talks and wine. Surviving Nikola are his wife Connie (Kreider) and two sons: Cory and Michael (Sonia), grandchildren; Micayla, Orion and Rafael, a sister Mary (Terry) Cheyney, and many nieces and nephews and friends Preceding him were his parents and a sister, Milli Djajich. There will be a celebration of his life in the near future (due to legal restrictions from the corona virus) Nikola, we will miss you dearly! The world will never know a man as amazing as you!
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nikola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -