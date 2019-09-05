Kansas City Star Obituaries
Nina Lee (Harris) Shannon

Nina Lee (Harris) Shannon Nina Shannon, 89, passed away Aug. 28, 2019. Visitation from 9:30-11am, with funeral at 11am, Sat., Sept. 7, 2019, at Church-Archer-Pasley, 119 E Franklin St, Liberty, MO. Interment in Glenridge Cemetery. Nina was born Feb. 7, 1930 to Grover and Ruth Harris. She married the love of her life, John E. Shannon, Jr. in the mid-1940s. She was a former President of VFW Ladies Auxiliary #4043 and former member of 2nd Baptist Church and Chandler Baptist. Nina is survived by son, Bill Shannon (Jeanette); daughter, Patty Hylton; sisters, Wilma Shannon, Della Clapp, Mary Warren; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 5, 2019
