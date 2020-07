Or Copy this URL to Share

Nita Faye McRae 86 of Independence, MO. died on 7/5/20. Visit 7/13/20 at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel of Memories FH, Graveside service Swan Lake Memorial Park at 12:00 p.m. Arr.: Chapel of Memories FH 816-463-4030.



