Nita Jewel Deryck 8-26-21 to 2-16-20 Nita Jewel (nee Keith) Deryck, 98, of Placerville, passed away on the afternoon of February 16, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1921 in Kansas City, Kansas. Beloved wife of John "Dusty" Deryck for over 46 years. Nita, was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, loved Jesus, her Christian Science work, painting, sewing, all wildlife, gardening, and entertaining friends and family. She met Dusty, a lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army, at a civic event at Park College, in Parkville, Missouri, fell in love with the Mason and his uniform. They were married on December 20, 1973 in the Chapel at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. An active Army wife, together they traveled the world and endured army life, and retired to Placerville. Nita and Dusty had no children but helped mentor four nieces like they were her own children and loved them and taught them to be good citizens and wives. A celebration of her life will be held for friends and family this Spring at their home on Luneman Road where they resided since 1985, and again in Kansas City this Summer. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her Dusty when he passes. Nita was, at her request, cremated. She didn't want a funeral service, or flowers, and wanted any memorial gifts/donations sent to the Snowline Hospice at 6520 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Springs, CA 95619; the nurses there were very helpful after her stroke.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 9, 2020