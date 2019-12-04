|
|
Nita Joan Anderson Nita Joan Anderson, 86 of Lenexa, KS passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 2, 2019. Nita was born on April 18, 1933 on a farm outside Pond Creek, OK to Virgil and Velma Melott and was the youngest of their 5 children. Nita graduated from Pond Creek High School. She then received her B.S. degree in Education from Phillips University in Enid, OK where she met her future husband Loren Anderson. They were married for 36 years before his death in 1992. She is survived by their 5 children, Linda Irvin, Gary Anderson (Carlene), Keith Anderson (Jeannette), Cindy Stockwell and Scott Anderson (Susan). She is also is survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She retired from teaching in the KCK School District in 1992 after 20 years. She loved KU Basketball and serving food at the Crosslines Food Pantry. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7th at Overland Park Christian Church at 7600 West 75th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204. The family will be at the church at 10:00 am prior to the service to receive friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nita's name may be made to Crosslines Food Pantry, 736 Shawnee Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66105. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2019