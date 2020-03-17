Kansas City Star Obituaries
Nola Marie Windsor Nola Marie Windsor, 96, a resident of Grain Valley, MO passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO. She was born November 14, 1923 to Omer and Orpha (Girton) Jurney. Nola was united in marriage to Al Windsor on May 29, 1943 in Kansas City, KS. She worked as a secretary for several years. Nola was a loving mother, devoted Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church in Grain Valley. Survived by her son, Michael Windsor and wife Billie of Grain Valley, MO; loving dog, Sammy; grandchildren, Shawna Blake, Eric Windsor, Stacy Johns, Robyn Daggett; nieces, Karen Stubler, Janet Leonard; nephew, Louis Dusil along with 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Al Windsor; daughter, Kathy Blandin; parents, Omer and Orpha Jurney; twin sister, Lola Dusil. The family will receive friends and family from 10-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Grain Valley, 207 W. Walnut St, Grain Valley, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m.at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Memories of Nola and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2020
