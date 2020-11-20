1/1
Nona Lee Herrell
1930 - 2020
Nona Lee Herrell
September 6, 2020 - November 9, 2020
Nevada, Missouri - Nona Lee Herrell, 90, Nevada, MO passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Moore-Few Care Center in Nevada. Nona was born September 6, 1930 in Bronaugh, MO to Floyd A. and Ruth (Thomas) Carpenter. She was united in marriage to Clarence L. Harrell on August 4, 1957 in Nevada and he preceded her in death in 2006.
Nona grew up in the Bronaugh and Moundville area graduating from Bronaugh High School. Following high school she lived in Nevada, Springfield, and Harrisonville. She worked as a secretary at SMS College in Springfield, as a bookkeeper for a law office in Harrisonville and was also the Director of the Senior Center in Harrisonville for a number of years. She has lived in Nevada for the past four years. Nona enjoyed sewing, reading, working with other people.
Survivors include two step-daughters, Marsha Gilbert (Larry), El Dorado Springs, MO, Charene Hudson (Charles), Neosho, MO; one step-son, Jarrett Herrell (Billie), Neosho, MO; a granddaughter, Amanda Mulligan (Keith), and their two daughters, Rachel and Hannah, Corona, CA; and a daughter-in-law, Diana Hicks, Frankfort, IL. In addition to her husband Clarence she was preceded in death by her parents, and one son, Daniel Hicks.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Friends may call from 8:00 a.m. on Thursday until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14th at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada. Memorials are suggested in her memory to the American Heart Association c/o Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada. You may view obituary and send condolences online at www.ferryfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
08:00 AM
NOV
13
Visitation
Ferry Funeral Home
NOV
14
Visitation
Ferry Funeral Home
NOV
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ferry Funeral Home
301 South Washington
Nevada, MO 64772
(417) 667-3322
