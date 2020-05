Or Copy this URL to Share

Nora Gertrude Wilson Nora, 84 was born in Garden City MO Jan. 29, 1936 and passed away May 3, 2020. She leaves behind her loving family. Graveside services will be private. Arr: Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery





