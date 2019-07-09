Home

Nora Rose Akins

Nora Rose Akins Nora Rose Akins went to be with Jesus on July 8 2019, at age 11 months. Nora was born in Kansas City, on August 6 2018, to loving parents Christopher & Lauren Akins. She is survived by the best big sister, Kennedy Akins, age 5. Nora joins her paternal grandmother, Becky Roberts, in Heaven, where they are both no longer in pain and their health is completely restored. Nora's paternal grandparents are David Akins & Destani Pulscher. Her maternal grandparents are Dale & Kathleen Walker and Kimberly & Robert Ratzlaff. Nora's life was a brief gift to us that will live on as her heart valves were donated and received by those who were in need. Jesus said to them, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these." Mark 10:14 Funeral services will be held at Antioch Bible Baptist Church, Gladstone at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 9, 2019
