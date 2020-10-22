1/1
Nora Smith
1922 - 2020
Nora Smith
July 9, 1922 - October 18, 2020
Tonganoxie, Kansas - Nora Maxine Smith, 98, of Tonganoxie passed away October 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in St. Joseph, MO on July 9, 1922. After graduation from high school, she moved to Kansas City, KS and married Kenneth Smith in 1941. They had three children: Helen Frances (Lloyd) Walker, John (Nancy) Smith and Linda ( Don) Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Frances, as well as two brothers Eugene and Carl Cunningham.
Survivors include her children, John (Nancy) Smith and Linda (Don) Allen; grandchildren Tina (Jeff) Borning, Ken (Gregg) Smith, Kevin (Robin) Smith, Cherish (Rob) Calovich, David (Kara) Allen, Jeff (Kathy) Allen and James (Kathy) Walker, 17 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. Maxine was widowed at 35 and devoted herself to her family to which she gave unconditional love and was intensely proud.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a service will be held for immediate family only.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
