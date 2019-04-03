|
Norbert R. (Bob) Koechner Norbert Koechner, age 92, of Stilwell, KS, passed peacefully on April 1, 2019 at Shawnee Mission Medical Center. Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday April 5, 2019 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, KS, with the Rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial to follow with military honors at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery. To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019