Norma Ann Marshall Norma Ann (Hansen) Marshall of Leawood, KS.,got her wish to "go home" August 16, 2020. Those who have met Norma know the gift of her smile. Always genuine, it reflected the beauty of her soul. She wore it often, even as she lay dying. "You're going to see dad!" her daughter, Joan, exclaimed. "Yes!" (smile). "And your parents!" "Yes! And I'm going to watch over you." (smile). Norma was born Jan. 24, 1935 in Fergus Falls, MN, daughter of the late Norman A. Hansen and Myrtle R. Tomhave Hansen. She was a cheerleader in Marshalltown, IA., when she and classmate Rich Marshall, a yell leader, began dating. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College, an ideal profession for someone who loved children and experienced their love for her. In fact, she arranged to have her wedding in State Center, IA so she could invite her 3rd grade students to the wedding. The marriage lasted 55 years until Rich's death in 2014. Rich's job as a TWA pilot brought the family from Marshalltown, IA, to a home in Overland Park near Indian Creek which flooded the home twice while Rich was off flying. The second time Norma declared when he arrived home, "I am moving from this house!" Rich responded, "Can I go with you?" Two things friends and family could count on from Norma: Greeting cards on anniversaries and birthdays signed with her love and a smiley face. And when she visited, she arrived with a plate of home-baked cookies wrapped and tied in a bow. Asked if she thought they had cookies in heaven, she said, "They need me." Growing up, Joan and her brother, John, led a sheltered life termed by John as "unconditional support and empathy." When Joan went off to college at Kansas State, she complained to her mother that the real world was a lot rougher than life at home. Norma answered, "Well I'm sorry for giving you a wonderful life." Bill, Joan's husband, said this: "You know the stereotypical mother in law? Norma was the antithesis of that. In conversations, you could ask about her but she would soon flip it so it was about you." She leaves a son, John Marshall of Overland Park, KS, a daughter, Joan Nicely (Bill) of Kearney, MO; three grandchildren: Marshall Nicely (Brittany), San Diego, CA., Emily and Jack Marshall, Overland Park; a sister, Lois McMahon, Phoenix, AZ., her former daughter in law, Victoria Marshall, Centennial, CO, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Noel Hansen. Due to Covid restrictions, a live stream service will be held at 2pm Wednesday, Aug 26,from the campus of United Methodist Church of the Resurrection of Leawood via the link: cor.org/memorialsonline.com
The family would like to thank Advanced Hospice (Lawana, Ashley, Jessica), Edward Jones' Joanna Bramlett, Brightstar CNA's and the outpouring of love from her church family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congregational Care Ministries at the church. Funeral arrangements by Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri.