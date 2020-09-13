1/
Norma D. Toler
Norma D. Toler Norma D. Toler, 87, of Lee's Summit MO passed away 09/07/2020. Visitation & Funeral will be held on 09/17/2020 at 1:00 & 2:00 pm, respectively, at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, Raytown MO. Mrs. Toler was born in Kansas City, MO to Alice L. Jackson & William P. Frederick. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert D. Toler, sister Shirley Magee, and baby daughter Melanie Toler. Survivors include adult children Gayle & Jeffrey Toler & sister Cheryl Boten & extended family. https://heartlandcremation.com/obituary/ for LIVE STREAM.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
