Norma E. Miller
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma E. Miller Norma Elizabeth (House) Miller, 91, joined her husband Bud in their eternal home on May 15, 2020. She passed peacefully with her sons at her side. Norma was born August 26, 1928 in Moberly, MO, one of five children of Newton Allne "Al" and Grace Lee (Horn) House. She graduated from Northeast High School in 1945. Norma spent most of her life residing in the northeast and east side areas of Kansas City before moving to Independence in 1993. Norma devoted fifty-plus years helping other people, especially children. As a mother she volunteered in her sons' school activities, including serving as PTA President, and continued working 32 years as a school secretary for the Kansas City School District and 10 years as a Before and After School Coordinator for LINC in Kansas City and Independence. She retired at the age of 82. Along with her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank C. "Bud" Miller, Jr., and three brothers, Sam House, Glenn House and Wayne House. She was the proud mother of two sons, Monte Miller, and his wife Leda, of Cincinnati, OH and Mike Miller of Independence, MO; grandmother of Melanie Miller, Matthew Miller, Melinda Hofmeister and her husband John, Anthony Miller and Tim Miller and his wife Kim; and great grandmother of Charlie Miller and William Hofmeister. She also leaves one brother, Dale House of Raytown, MO; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, friends, and students she served for five decades. A graveside service of celebration, including some of the music that sustained Norma's Christian life, will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 21, at Brooking Cemetery, 10004 East 53rd Street, Raytown, MO. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to Bud. Memorial contributions honoring Norma are suggested to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org). You may share a memory with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Brooking Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved