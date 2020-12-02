Norma Garrett
February 14, 1923 - November 29, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Norma Lee Garrett
Norma Lee Garrett, 97, of Shawnee, KS passed away, Sunday, November 29, 2020. Services will be private due to the current public health concerns. The family suggests contributions to the Harvesters Food Network.
Norma was born February 14, 1923 in Kingston, Mo to Harold and Ethel (Hicks) Henricks. She worked along with her husband Roland and his brothers at Garrett's Food Market in Shawnee and later worked for the Shawnee Mission School District.
She was a member of the Shawnee United Methodist Church and the Shawnee Historical Society. She was also one of the original members of the Shawnee Rescue Squad, a volunteer ambulance service for the community.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Roland Garrett on July 14, 2010 and three brothers, Ed, Keith and Jack Henricks.
She is survived by her three children Carolyn Sue (the late Ron) Adams, Jackie (Michael) Swafford and Donald (Susan) Garrett; six grandchildren (Matt, Russ, Erin, Leigh, Amy, Jason) and nine great grandchildren (Delaney, Maddie, Hunter, Bella, JT, Addie, Emma, Mae, Henry). Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com
.