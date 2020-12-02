1/1
Norma Garrett
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Garrett
February 14, 1923 - November 29, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Norma Lee Garrett
Norma Lee Garrett, 97, of Shawnee, KS passed away, Sunday, November 29, 2020. Services will be private due to the current public health concerns. The family suggests contributions to the Harvesters Food Network.
Norma was born February 14, 1923 in Kingston, Mo to Harold and Ethel (Hicks) Henricks. She worked along with her husband Roland and his brothers at Garrett's Food Market in Shawnee and later worked for the Shawnee Mission School District.
She was a member of the Shawnee United Methodist Church and the Shawnee Historical Society. She was also one of the original members of the Shawnee Rescue Squad, a volunteer ambulance service for the community.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Roland Garrett on July 14, 2010 and three brothers, Ed, Keith and Jack Henricks.
She is survived by her three children Carolyn Sue (the late Ron) Adams, Jackie (Michael) Swafford and Donald (Susan) Garrett; six grandchildren (Matt, Russ, Erin, Leigh, Amy, Jason) and nine great grandchildren (Delaney, Maddie, Hunter, Bella, JT, Addie, Emma, Mae, Henry). Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved