Norma T. Hammersmith Norma Hammersmith, 96, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away peacefully in her home on May 15, 2019. She was born in Linn Creek, Missouri, on November 27, 1922, to Simon Peter and Lydia Bilyeu. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Albert F. Hammersmith, her sister, Flossie Seman, and her brother, William Bilyeu. Norma was an assistant vice president at Brotherhood Bank and Trust for more than 20 years. During World War II, she was a drill press operator working on B-29s at North American Aircraft Company. She had earlier worked at National Biscuit Company. Norma served as the president of the Parent Teacher Association for Central Grade School, was a member of the Women's Business Association, and volunteered for the March of Dimes and other nonprofit organizations. She was also a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Norma had a sense of humor and quick wit that was endearing to others and sustained her in life. She was a woman of grace, dignity, generosity, kindness, perseverance and strength who was never afraid to speak her mind. She believed that family comes before all else, that learning is a lifelong endeavor, and that travel is a worthwhile investment. Norma strove to be the best she could be, while at the same time elevating those around her. Family members include three daughters, Veronica Hammersmith, Morgantown, West Virginia, Virginia Hammersmith, Kansas City, Kansas, and Patricia Johnson, Kansas City, Kansas; three grandchildren, Deanna Johnson, David (Katya) Johnson and Andrea Johnson; and two great-grandsons, Ryan and Parker. Services to honor Norma's life will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home (701 N. 94th Street, Kansas City, Kansas). Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. The rosary will be at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In appreciation of the exceptional care Norma received, memorial gifts can be made in her name to The University of Kansas Health System. Checks may be made payable to The University of Kansas Health System and sent to Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Suite 305, Westwood, KS 66205. Or, gifts may be made online at kansashealthsystem.com/giving.



