Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Norma's life story with friends and family

Share Norma's life story with friends and family

Norma J. Freeland Norma Freeland, 86, passed June 23, 2020. Memorial visitation 1-3PM, Saturday, June 27 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; guests are kindly asked to wear masks. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store