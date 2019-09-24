|
|
Norma Jean Brock Norma Jean Brock, 92, died peacefully surrounded by her family on September 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sadie Smith, her brother, Harold Smith, and her husband, Loren Brock. She is survived by her daughters Karen Juarez (Daniel); Kathryn Uhl (Edward); Lauren Wondersek (Richard); and son, Kevin Brock (Debbie); as well as 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6-7:00 pm Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Funeral service at 9:00 am Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the funeral home; followed by interment at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 24, 2019