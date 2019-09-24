Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Brock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Brock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Brock Obituary
Norma Jean Brock Norma Jean Brock, 92, died peacefully surrounded by her family on September 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sadie Smith, her brother, Harold Smith, and her husband, Loren Brock. She is survived by her daughters Karen Juarez (Daniel); Kathryn Uhl (Edward); Lauren Wondersek (Richard); and son, Kevin Brock (Debbie); as well as 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6-7:00 pm Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Funeral service at 9:00 am Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the funeral home; followed by interment at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now