Norma Jean Chennell
Norma Jean Chennell Oct. 19, 1928-July 18, 2020 Norma Jean McDermed Chennell of Fairway, Kansas passed away at Brookdale Rosehill in Shawnee, Kansas on July 18, 2020 at the age of 91. She was the daughter of James Henry McDermed and Lois Leoda Cook. Norma Jean was raised in Lyons, Kansas. She graduated from Lyons High School and attended Emporia State Teacher's College in Emporia, Kansas and was a member of the Tri Sigma women's sorority. Norma Jean and husband, Howard, moved to Kansas City where Howard was employed by the Kansas City Star/Times as a news editor. Norma Jean worked as a legal secretary, as a public relations manager for the American Royal and spent many years traveling the U.S. as a market research interviewer. She was a member of Colonial Church in Prairie Village and of the KU Med Center Auxiliary. Norma Jean took an interest in everyone she met, was an avid card player, gambler, and investor. Norma Jean is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Howard Chennell. She is survived by her children, H.R. (Sheila) Chennell of Evergreen, CO, Grahame (Khris) Chennell of Palatka, FL, Elizabeth (Hank) Brewer of Ringling, MT and Emily Taylor (Neil Quimby) of Richmond, VA and grandchildren, Luke Chennell, Grahame L. Chennell, Chennell Berg, Olivia Taylor, Zach Quimby and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service is being planned for the fall at Colonial Church in Prairie Village, Kansas.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
