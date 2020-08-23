Norma Jean Damanti Norma, 87, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on August 19, 2020 in Kansas City, MO at her home in The Oxford Grand assisted living memory care. Visitation: 11:00am with Funeral service at 12:00pm on Saturday August 29, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery. Norma was born in Kansas City, MO to Edward and Ava Lusher on July 5, 1933. She attended school at North East. She married Frank Damanti on July 19, 1974 in Kansas City, MO. Norma worked in the offices for Ford Motor Company for 30+ years. She was involved in bowling and golfing in the greater Kansas City area. Norma is preceded in death by her husband Frank Damanti and her brother's Howard and Charles Lusher Norma is survived by her daughter Kim Conrad, Step son Mike Damanit, step daughter Patricia Fischer, sister in law Janny Lusher, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Norma's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Oxford Grand team. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Encompass Hospice www.encompasscares.org