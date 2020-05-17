Norma Jean (Suppes) McCalvy Norma, 84, of Gladstone, Missouri passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020. She was born December 31, 1935 to William and Albertina Suppes in Loretta, Kansas. Her family was very important to her. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Suppes; and nephew, Heath Suppes. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Gary; her sons, Brian and Daniel (Lisa) McCalvy; her sisters, Darlene (Pat) Brady and Judy (Larry) Mitchell; sister-in-law, Linda Suppes; brother, Darel Suppes; her grandchildren, Carson and Ava McCalvy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be at a later date. Arr. White Chapel, 816-452-8419)



