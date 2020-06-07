Norma Jean Raye
Norma Jean Raye Norma Jean Raye, 87, of Kearney, MO passed away June 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Norma was born February 4, 1933 in Kansas City, MO and has lived in the area all her life. She worked at Sears Roebuck and Company in the Credit and Collections Department for 15 years. She also worked at Farmland Industries in the Cash Forecasting Department. Norma married the love of her life, Bernell in 1957. They were married 62 years. Bernell and Norma moved to Kearney in 1995 and built their retirement home which they named Compromise Hill. After moving to Kearney, Norma and Bernell helped start the senior meal program. Norma was a past Honored Queen of Bethel 33, Jobes Daughters. She was a member of Jewell Chapter of Eastern Star number 492 for over 50 years, and the Arley Methodist Church for 24 years. Norma is survived by her husband, Bernell, son Stephen and his wife Carolyn, and her grandson Bradley and his wife Sydney. No visitation at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
