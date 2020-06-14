Norma Jean Reilly Sept.13, 1945 June 6, 2020 On June 6th, 2020, Norma Jean Reilly, loving daughter and mother, passed away at age 74. Norma was born September 13, 1945, in Biloxi, MS, to Ruby and Noah M. Fryer. She lived most of her adult life in the Kansas City area and attended Kansas City Business College. Norma was a gifted professional in the transportation industry and part owner of Laird Transportation for many years. In 2006 she retired to Port St. Lucie, FL, with her beloved husband, Denny. Norma had a passion for serving others. For 30 years she volunteered with the Independent Order of Foresters, acting as "Chief Ranger" for many years. Her favorite event was its annual children's Easter Egg Hunt at Antioch Park. Norma also served others through Safehome, Sunflower House, March of Dimes "Bikers for Babies" events, Turnstiles Catholic Resale Shop, her Women's Quilting Group, and as president of her neighborhood Homeowner's Association. Norma loved to travel, soaking up everything she could learn about places she visited. She thrived on Bible study with the Women's group at Holy Family Catholic Church, and enjoyed ceramics, quilting and needlework. Known for her generous and kind spirit, Norma always greeted others with a warm smile and positive outlook. She laughed easily, loved gently, forgave without judgment and supported any loved one in need with her whole heart. Norma's greatest joy, by far, was spending time with family. Her grandchildren loved joking and sharing silly stories with her until she delivered her iconic eye roll. Norma was incredibly humble. While she did not consider herself "grand," her family and friends certainly do. Norma was preceded in death by her father, Noah Fryer, and husband, Denny J. Reilly. She was also preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Logan Karnes. She is survived by her mother, Ruby Caldwell of Port St. Lucie, FL; brother, Larry Fryer (Kathy) of Stuart, FL; and sister, Ruby Morlan, of Kansas City, KS. She is also survived by two children, Bonita Beeken (John) of Davidson, NC; Bradly Henry (Leslie) of Kansas City, KS; and six stepchildren, Catherine "Kitty" Scott (Hugh) of St. Louis, MO; Denise M. Reilly of Shawnee, KS; Michael Reilly of Bryan, TX; Kelly Frye (Mike) of Tonganoxie, KS; Terri Bennett of Castle Rock, CO; and Amy Arnold (Rob) of DeSoto, KS. She also leaves 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, June 15th, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. Seating is limited to 80, and those planning to attend are asked to register in advance at this link: http://evite.me/fFfueMg7Py or email sarabeeken3@gmail.com. The service may be viewed online with this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85342482056. Interment will be 11:15 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Rd., Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Journey of Grace 150 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, or Holy Family Catholic Church, 2330 SE Mariposa Ave., Port St. Lucie, FL 34952.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.