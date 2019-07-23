Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Lippold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Savage Lippold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Savage Lippold Obituary
Norma Jean Savage Lippold Norma Jean Savage Lippold, 86, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away July 20, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born October 27th, 1932. She is survived by her husband Bob of 67 years. She was the world's greatest mother to Jill Clark, Sherry Watkins (Dan deceased), Terry (Denise), Dean, Bill (Julie), Pam Wheeler (Vince), Jimmy (deceased), Nancy Kellerman (Tim), and Bobby. She was the world's greatest grandmother to fifteen grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents Robert L. and Marcella Savage, and sisters Martha Sullivan and Josephine Wright. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 9-10. A funeral service will follow at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas 66206. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic Charities of N.E. Kansas or Cure of Ars Catholic Church. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now