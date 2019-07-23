|
Norma Jean Savage Lippold Norma Jean Savage Lippold, 86, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away July 20, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born October 27th, 1932. She is survived by her husband Bob of 67 years. She was the world's greatest mother to Jill Clark, Sherry Watkins (Dan deceased), Terry (Denise), Dean, Bill (Julie), Pam Wheeler (Vince), Jimmy (deceased), Nancy Kellerman (Tim), and Bobby. She was the world's greatest grandmother to fifteen grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents Robert L. and Marcella Savage, and sisters Martha Sullivan and Josephine Wright. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 9-10. A funeral service will follow at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas 66206. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic Charities of N.E. Kansas or Cure of Ars Catholic Church. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 23, 2019