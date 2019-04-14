Norma Jean Schupp Norma Jean Schupp passed peacefully at the age of 91 on April 12, 2019. Her memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15 at St. Luke Joy Church, 4301 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119. Visitation is at 12:00 pm; Service at 12:30 pm. Burial service to be held at Newcomer's White Chapel Cemetery, 6600 NE Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119 immediately following service. Norma was the daughter of Valeda and Jewell Foster of Sedalia, MO and was the oldest of 7 children. Norma was dearly loved and survived by her family including her son, Mark (Jill) Schupp, her son-in-law Kelly McClelland, her grandchildren Ryan (Laci) McClelland, Hayley (Cameron) Cooper, Brandon Schupp and Alex Schupp and great grandchildren Miles, Pierce, Mack and Milli. Norma was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Pam McClelland, and her dear husband, Arthur A. Schupp, whom she married in 1946. Norma enjoyed life: her family, friends, church, traveling, playing bridge and teaching. Norma was the classic working mother before it was accepted. In the early 1960's, while her kids were young, she took a full load of classes at UCM, driving 120 miles every day. She earned an undergraduate teaching degree and 2 graduate degrees. Norma was a devoted and passionate 5th grade teacher at Meadowbrook Grade School until retirement. Many of her students considered Mrs. Schupp their favorite teacher. Education was always very important to Norma, a value she instilled in her children.In lieu of flowers please send donations to: , 3846 W. 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208 or to St. Luke Joy Church, 4301 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64119.



