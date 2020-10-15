Norma Jean ValentineOctober 13, 2020Raymore, Missouri - Norma Jean Valentine, 87, of Raymore, MO, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Spencer, IA on March 10, 1933 to Ernest and Verna Baldwin.She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Verna; her brother, Ted Baldwin; and her beloved granddaughter, Jenny Harris.Norma Jean is survived by her husband of 69 years, John Valentine of the home; her son, Mike Valentine; two daughters, Sharon Harris (CW) and Cindy Watson (Wade); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Duane Baldwin. A visitation will be held from 1-2 PM, graveside service 2 PM, on Saturday, October 17, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO. Masks and social distancing will be required.