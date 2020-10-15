1/1
Norma Jean Valentine
1933 - 2020
October 13, 2020
Raymore, Missouri - Norma Jean Valentine, 87, of Raymore, MO, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Spencer, IA on March 10, 1933 to Ernest and Verna Baldwin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Verna; her brother, Ted Baldwin; and her beloved granddaughter, Jenny Harris.
Norma Jean is survived by her husband of 69 years, John Valentine of the home; her son, Mike Valentine; two daughters, Sharon Harris (CW) and Cindy Watson (Wade); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Duane Baldwin. A visitation will be held from 1-2 PM, graveside service 2 PM, on Saturday, October 17, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO. Masks and social distancing will be required.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
OCT
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163531218
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 14, 2020
I am so sad my friend, Norma, has left us. She will be missed so much. I will cherish the memories of our travels, square dancing, playing cards, going to movies and dinner, and so many little things we've shared over the 34 years we've been friends. My heart goes out to John and their entire family. May you all find peace in your fond memories of Norma.
Gleola F Harden
Friend
