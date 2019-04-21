Resources More Obituaries for Norma Cousins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norma Jones Cousins

Obituary Condolences Flowers Norma Jones Cousins February 10, 1927 April 11, 2019 Norma Jones Cousins, age 92, of Overland Park, KS died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born February 10, 1927 in Bartlesville, OK, Norma grew up in Coffeyville, KS and graduated from K-State in Manhattan, KS. She was a flight attendant for Braniff, which led to a move to Kansas City. She met the love of her life, Don Cousins at a New Year's Eve party and they were married 5 months later, leading to 65 wonderful years together. Their early years were spent in Washington D.C., and they moved to Prairie Village, KS in the mid-1950s. Norma was a devoted mother to her two children, and they were her world. She was involved in the community, giving of her time wherever needed. Norma was a long-time member at Mission Hills Country Club and enjoyed her many friends there. She loved taking family vacations and took delight in planning every fun detail. This led to an illustrious 40+ year career in the travel business, of which she took great pride. She received numerous accolades from her many clients, and worked in the business until well into her 80s. She and Don travelled the world, and their favorite spot was Sanibel Island, FL where they spent time every winter. Fondly known by them as "Munee," she was a dear grandmother to her 3 granddaughters who adored spending time with her. They were her greatest source of pride and joy. She was especially excited to travel recently to see Laura in the National Tour of "An American in Paris." A recent visit to the JoCo Arts & Heritage Museum was a special "walk down Memory Lane" together for Norma and Susie. Up on the latest technology, she learned to text at age 90, and was playing Words With Friends the night before she died. A voracious reader, she enjoyed discussing books with her much-adored son-in-law. Her twilight years were joyously spent at The Forum of Overland Park, where she was the life of the party, and a friend to all. She loved Friday Happy Hour, Writing Club, Poker Night dinners, playing son Steve's latest game prototype during his KC visits, playing bridge, and taking field trips to take in the sights and restaurants around KC. Her vivacious presence there will be missed. Norma leaves behind her beloved son Steve (Toko), daughter Susie Kaufman (Brian), and three cherished granddaughters Emily and Elicia Cousins, and Laura Kaufman. We treasure our many beautiful memories and will miss her dearly. A family memorial service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Forum Employee Gift Fund, 3501 W. 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66206, or Village Church Presbyterian Church, Attn: Endowment Trust Tribute, 6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208-1702.

