Norma Kathleen Hutsell

Norma Kathleen Hutsell Obituary
Norma Kathleen Hutsell Our dear Gaga passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, September 27th at the age of 92. She joins her husband of 63 years, Harry. She loved us fiercely. Her family was her whole life. Her children, Nancy (John) McCarthy, Jeff (Sara) Hutsell, and Maribeth (Alan) Hinderer, celebrate her. Her 8 grandchildren, Wes McCarthy, Ryan (Erika) McCarthy and Lauren (Ross) Scimeca, Jennifer (Josh) Scheer, Adam (Rachel) Hutsell and Tyler Hutsell, Austin (Jamie) Hinderer and Taylor Hinderer, were blessed to have her. Her 11 great-grandchildren brought her immense joy and they were lucky to know her. Thank you to St. Joseph Place for their care and to Catholic Community Hospice for their comfort, respect and devotion to Mom. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019
