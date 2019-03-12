|
Norma Kathleen Schweiger Norma Kathleen (Kathy) Schweiger, 78, of Kansas City, Missouri, died Friday, March 8, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Holy Name Catholic Church, 1001 Southwest Blvd. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service. The family request contributions to Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kansas. Kathy was born January 8, 1941, in Calvin, Oklahoma to Cleo and Ola Robertson (Quinn). She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Gerry Jackson and daughter Paula Kae Schweiger. She is survived by her husband Paul Leo Schweiger, son Mark, sister Deborah O'Hasson and extended family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2019