Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
For more information about
Norma Kraft
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Kraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma L. Kraft


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma L. Kraft Obituary
Norma L. Kraft Norma L. Kraft, 88, Liberty, MO, passed February 12, 2019, at Liberty Health and Wellness. She was a faithful wife, mother, and Christian witness. Norma was baptized by immersion on November 12, 2008, at Phillipsburg Christian Church, Phillipsburg, MO. Funeral services are 1:30 PM Saturday, February 16th at the McGilley Antioch Chapel where a visitation will begin at 12:30 PM. Burial will be in White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to Asana Hospice. Norma was born November 12, 1930, to Earl and Loula Beechner in Osborn, MO. On February 5, 1950, she married Everett LaMoine Kraft in Polo, MO. They were married 54 wonderful years. He passed away on June 30, 2004. Norma worked in food service at Antioch Junior High School for 13 years and retired to a dairy farm in Conway, MO, where she and Everett worked side-by-side for another 19 years. She was an excellent cook and seamstress; she also enjoyed reading and word puzzles. Survivors include her children Carol Carter, Lois (Jim) Kidwell, Thomas (Susan) Kraft, Larry (Peach) Kraft, Joyce (Henry) Morcha and Curtis (Hillary) Kraft; two siblings John (Patty) Beechner and Lora Lee (Royce) Price; 7 grandchildren David Archibald, Joseph Carter, Julie Carter, Tara Morcha, Rebecca Mitschele, Danny Kidwell, and Thomas Kidwell; and numerous great-grandchildren. (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO, 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.