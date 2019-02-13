Norma L. Kraft Norma L. Kraft, 88, Liberty, MO, passed February 12, 2019, at Liberty Health and Wellness. She was a faithful wife, mother, and Christian witness. Norma was baptized by immersion on November 12, 2008, at Phillipsburg Christian Church, Phillipsburg, MO. Funeral services are 1:30 PM Saturday, February 16th at the McGilley Antioch Chapel where a visitation will begin at 12:30 PM. Burial will be in White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to Asana Hospice. Norma was born November 12, 1930, to Earl and Loula Beechner in Osborn, MO. On February 5, 1950, she married Everett LaMoine Kraft in Polo, MO. They were married 54 wonderful years. He passed away on June 30, 2004. Norma worked in food service at Antioch Junior High School for 13 years and retired to a dairy farm in Conway, MO, where she and Everett worked side-by-side for another 19 years. She was an excellent cook and seamstress; she also enjoyed reading and word puzzles. Survivors include her children Carol Carter, Lois (Jim) Kidwell, Thomas (Susan) Kraft, Larry (Peach) Kraft, Joyce (Henry) Morcha and Curtis (Hillary) Kraft; two siblings John (Patty) Beechner and Lora Lee (Royce) Price; 7 grandchildren David Archibald, Joseph Carter, Julie Carter, Tara Morcha, Rebecca Mitschele, Danny Kidwell, and Thomas Kidwell; and numerous great-grandchildren. (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO, 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary