Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Norma Lee (Shannon) Leatherwood

Norma Lee (Shannon) Leatherwood Obituary
Norma Lee (Shannon) Leatherwood Longtime Kansas City area resident, Norma Lee (Shannon) Leatherwood passed away on Oct. 10th 2019 in Florida. Visitation will be held at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 North 94th St. Kansas City, KS 66112 on Friday, Oct. 18th from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19th at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Norma was born on Oct. 12th 1939 to Clarence Lee and Gladys Belle Howard. She was an honor roll student in school. She worked for Brinks Services for over twenty years before retiring. She then when to work as a manager for the Islander Apartments before retirement after sixteen years. Norma was married to Charles Shannon for 34 years. She then married Bill Leatherwood and was married for 24 years. She was blessed with four children; Barbara, Wayne, Peggy, and step-daughter, Nancy; three grandchildren, Deanna, Charlie, and Dennis; and twelve great-grandchildren. Norma loved her family and church family. She was a member of the Edwardsville Assembly Church, where she served as a board member there since 2011. She loved cooking and being a wife and mother. Norma was loved by so many and will be dearly missed. Norma was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Shannon and Bill Leatherwood; her parents, Clarence and Gladys Howard; and brother, Billy (Joe) Howard. Left to cherish her memory are her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou Ross; sister-in-law, Cathy Howard; and other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edwardsville Assembly Church, 643 Edwardsville Drive, Edwardsville, KS 66111.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
