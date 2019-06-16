Norma Louise Vesper Eason Norma Eason passed peacefully on April 24, 2019. Norma was an enthusiastic friend to all. She lived each day providing unconditional love and support for her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Her thoughts and prayers were for peace and happiness for all. And, for KU basketball. Laughter, song and the phrase "God Bless that Child" or God Bless (fill in the name) all sprang from her heart daily. Everyone received the benefit of the doubt and the hope that Life would treat them well. Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren received a much larger dose of unconditional love than the rest of us. Norma was born on June 22, 1932. She is survived by two of her children, Dale Eason and Margo (Andy) Schlewitz, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Norma is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Anne Marie Eason Smithey. She worked at the regional office of the Internal Revenue Service for 32 years where she worked in many positions including in the improbable role of Public Relations officer. Norma studied and became fluent in American Sign Language in order to better serve her co-workers. A beautiful woman of strength, intelligence and civility, she taught those values to her children by example and exemplified the same values professionally. Her laughter, sharp wit and humor, active empathy and smile will be missed in this world. God bless you, Norma! We invite family and friends to celebrate the lives of our mother Norma L. Eason and our sister Anne Marie Eason Smithey. A memorial service will be held at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center located at 8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS on June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am. A luncheon will follow the service.

