Norma Mae Smith On July 1st 2020, Norma passed away peacefully at the age of 89 at the Blackhawk Assisted Living facility in Spring Hill, KS. She was blessed to be taken care of by the wonderful staff at Blackhawk as well as the very comforting services provided by Encompass Hospice. Norma worked for the U.S. Post Office at various branches in the Shawnee Mission area for 30 years before retiring. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Stanley, in their RV and spending most of their time on Padre Island, TX. Norma leaves two daughters and a son-in-law, Diane Hodge of Paola, KS, and Debbie and Mark Gilmore of Sunrise Beach, MO, along with a sister and brother in California, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She leaves her family and friends with many happy memories. All who knew Norma know she loved her birds. In lieu of services, please hang a bird feeder for your viewing in her memory. Norma's final resting place will be the Ozawkie, KS Cemetery.



