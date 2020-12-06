Norma Stiegler
December 1, 1938 - November 22, 2020
Plano, Texas - Norma Elaine Stiegler, 81, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. Norma was born to Ora and Mildred Malone in Des Moines, IA on December 1, 1938. On January 3, 1960, Norma married Robert (Bob) Stiegler in Kansas City, MO. Norma and Bob celebrated their 59th anniversary together in 2019 before Bob passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. Norma devoutly supported Bob's successful career, led the home office, and devoted herself to serving others, driven by her deep faith in Jesus Christ, our Lord. She selflessly engaged with others in her presence. Norma deeply loved her family. She made special time to talk, listen, play, and laugh with younger family members, including her son, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Norma made you feel like you were the only thing that mattered. She leaves her son Gregory (Greg) Stiegler and wife Lisa, stepson Robert (Bob) Stiegler Jr. and wife Jan, stepdaughter Jeanna Tausch and husband Harold (Dub). Grandchildren are Aaron Stiegler, Bobbi Koen, Jason Walker, Jereme Walker, Evan Stiegler, Alex Stiegler, and Kara Stiegler. Great-Grandchildren are Nathan Koen, Brady Walker, Brooke Walker, Dawson Walker, Madison Walker, Ethan Stiegler, and Luke Stiegler. Norma was also preceded in death by her sister Nancy C. Guthrie, who she dearly loved. A private graveside service was held at White Chapel in Gladstone, MO on Tuesday, 12/1. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in remembrance of her to www.kcpetproject.org
. Norma loved cats and brought home many strays to love and protect.