Norma Trine Henry Sutherland 12-31-23 to 10-28-19 Norma Sutherland passed away quietly at her home in Fairway, KS, Monday, October 28, 2019, just two months shy of her 96th birthday. Norma was born to C.L. and Trine Latta Henry in Wichita, KS and split her childhood between Wichita and Pritchett, Colorado, where her parents ran a ranch and wheat farm, a property that her mother had homesteaded in the early 1910's during the summers between her college years at the University of Kansas. Norma graduated from Wichita North High School in 1941 and the University of Kansas in 1945. At KU, she was an active member of the Kappa Gamma Gamma sorority and would recount hearing the news on the radio at the Kappa house of the bombing raid on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Also during her time at KU, she met her future husband, Dwight D. Sutherland, when she went to complain about the barking of hunting dogs he penned between the Sigma Chi and Kappa houses. Sutherland was smitten with Norma, a beauty who was selected as Yearbook Queen of KU in 1945. After World War II, Norma and Dwight Sutherland were married and moved to Kansas City onto a farm on Nall Avenue, Overland Park, where they lived their entire married lives and where they raised their four children, Dwight Jr, Martha, Perry and Todd Sutherland. Norma was a member of many charitable organizations and clubs in Kansas City; including the Junior League, All Saints Episcopal Church Altar Guild and Well Baby Clinic, Saint Luke's Hospital Auxiliary, Kansas City Country Club, Mission Hills Country Club, Saddle and Sirloin Club, the Kansas City Rose Society, and the Westport Garden Club. She and her husband were great supporters of the University of Kansas and were fixtures at KU football and basketball games throughout their lives. In the latter part of her life, she was a devoted member of the Westport Garden Club and the Garden Club of America, when she held numerous positions, including Horticulture Zone Chairwoman, Westport Garden Club President, Garden Club of America Floral Arranging national judge, and finally Vice-President of Garden Club of America. She also was instrumental in helping design and create the gardens in the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, where Dwight had served as President. Norma was happiest in her garden and tended her flowers around her home or in her greenhouse until her passing. She became an exceptional horticulturist through self-study and could recite the Latin name for any flower or tree she came across in her garden. She was also an expert on roses and was giving her daughter tips on growing and pest control just days before her death. She is survived by her four children, their spouses, ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. There will be a private family service at a future date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019