Services Signature Funerals 406D E. Bannister Rd Kansas City , MO 64131 816-214-5174 Resources More Obituaries for Norman Fordyce Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norman Albert Fordyce Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Norman Albert Fordyce Jr., M.D., FACS Norman was born on September 16, 1941 to Norman Fordyce Sr. and Katherine Rogers in Kansas City, Kansas. He passed away on June 22, 2018 in Ridgeway, Colorado and we are finally getting around to posting his obituary to share his life and passing with his friends. He started his high school education at Wyandotte High School and graduated from Pembroke Country Day School in 1959. Norman enjoyed his years at Pembroke where he was a standout cross-country and track athlete. His track records held firmly until finally broken 15 years later. He earned his B.A. at Duke University in 1963 in Durham, North Carolina where he continued excelling in athletics. Norm broke the Duke University record for the mile his freshman year. Norman loved Duke University and followed Blue Devil basketball at Cameron Indoor Stadium, as a student, and on the television for the rest of his life, whether they busted his bracket or not, he still loved them. He wore his Blue Devil cap everywhere he went, be it running, hiking or rock climbing, until the day he died. Norman loved the mountains and even enjoyed planning his outdoor adventures as much as he did taking them. His mountaineering supplies were the envy of any outdoorsman. Upon graduation from Duke, he attended the University of Kansas Medical School in Kansas City, Kansas where he earned his medical degree in 1967. Norman completed his internship at the Kaiser Foundation in Oakland, California in 1968. Oakland is where he met his first wife, Anne Grenness from Oslo, Norway. They were married on May Day, 1971. They had one daughter, Lori. In 1969 completed Navy Flight Surgery followed by Navy Flight Surgeon at NASO Olathe, Kansas and NAS Dallas, Texas. He completed a four-year Fellowship in Otorhinolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota in 1975. He then moved back to the Kansas City Area where he was in private practice from 1975 to 1990. During this time, he also served as a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Missouri - Kansas City, from 1978 to 1984. In 1990 he relocated to Emporia, Kansas to continue private practice until he retired in 2010 and moved to Wichita. Norman leaves behind his wife Sherry Fiehler Fordyceand his beloved dog, Sadie, of Wichita, Kansas. Daughter Lori (Scott) Taylor, and three grandchildren, Christian, Emma, and Brennan of Olathe, Kansas. Also remaining are his two sisters, Joan Spencer Cooke of Prairie Village, Kansas, and Katherine Fordyce Barry of Tampa, Florida. He also leaves his nieces: Terre Andresen (Anthony) Mission Hills, KS; Anne Pope (Cindy) North Hampton, NH; and nephew Stuart Spencer (Ryan) Chiang Mai, Thailand. He also leaves eight great nieces and nephews. On a more personal note, Norman will always be remembered for his humorous side. His noticeable charm, quick wit, and perfectly timed one-liners kept his friends anxiously engaged in his banter. His bright, blue eyes sparkled with excitement as he added intellectual humor to every conversation. He loved bringing laughter and joy to others. Because of his giving nature, Norm's family would be honored by any act of kindness or support of in his name. There are no words to truly express his character or speak to the magnitude of people he impacted while on this Earth. He will be greatly missed. While he wasn't ready to go yet, his last wishes were to be with his wife Sherry and dog Sadie in their little mountain hideaway in Ridgway, Colorado, His wishes were granted, as he quietly transitioned from this world and "'topped out' on his final summit." Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries