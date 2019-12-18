|
Norman B. Hudson Norman B. Hudson died peacefully on November 25, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospice. He was born in Lincoln, Illinois, on March 6, 1937. He was preceded in death by his wife, Becky Hayslip Hudson of Marshall, Missouri. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Shirley Hudson of Springfield, Illinois; 2 sisters, Judith Needham and Connie & Jake Pflug of Kansas City, Missouri; son and daughter in-law, Keith and Brenda Hudson of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; grandson, Luke Hudson of Kansas City Missouri; granddaughter, Leah Slater of Omaha, Nebraska. He graduated from Lanphier High School in Springfield, Illinois, and the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Upon graduation he become a teacher in the Kansas City School district and became active in the local teacher's union. His leadership skills led him to become President of KCFT 691. Through his leadership, the union membership grew from 300 to 3,000. Norman fought hard for teacher benefit packages that benefited teachers across the state and still do today. During this time, he also served as President of the North Kansas City Jaycees and was a member on the United Way Council. Upon retirement, he and Becky moved to Harlingen, Texas where they formed new friendships and continued to enjoy traveling and their family. If you knew Norman, you knew how much he enjoyed Patsy Cline and John Wayne. Sweet Dreams to you, Norman. And so long, Pilgrim. A Memorial Service will be held, March 28, 2020. Arrangements Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019