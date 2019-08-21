|
Norman Dean Hackathorn Norman Dean Hackathorn, age 78, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away in the comfort of his home, on Sunday, August 18th, 2019. Norman was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Giles and Alma Hackathorn. The second youngest of eleven children, Norman grew up on a farm and put his efforts into causing a ruckus with his partner in crime, and younger brother, Larry "Pete" Hackathorn. Norman met his wife while on a double date to see The Sound of Music with another woman. After the date was over, he asked his friend if he could call his date. He did, and nine months later, that woman became his beautiful bride. She didn't even mind that he sang throughout the entire movie. He lived a full life and was a true patriot, having served in the United States Army. He spent the majority of his career as a right-of-way agent for the Board of Public Utilities in Kansas City, Kansas. After he retired, he spent his days as a volunteer golf course marshal at Dub's Dread Golf Course. Norman loved golfing, bowling, fishing, and hunting. He especially loved simply spending time with good friends and family. Throughout his life, he'd made friends everywhere; it was hard for him to go anywhere without running into someone he knew. If someone was ever stranger, it didn't take long for them to become a good friend of his. He had an infectiously positive personality that will be greatly missed. Norman is survived by his brothers, Larry and Marvin Hackathorn, his wife, Cheryl Hackathorn, his son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Alexis Hackathorn, and his two grandsons, Odin and Cairo Hackthorn, all of whom he loved fiercely. He is joined in Heaven with his parents, eight siblings, and his son, Michael Hackathorn. All are welcome to celebrate Norman's life. A gathering of family and friends will be at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1:30-2:30 PM with a memorial service beginning at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research, BrightFocus
.org/ADR.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019