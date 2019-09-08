Kansas City Star Obituaries
Chapel of Memories Funeral Home
30000 East Valor Drive
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 463-4030
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Norman E. Dungan Obituary
Norman E. Dungan Norman E. Dungan, at the age of 89 was called home on September 4, 2019 at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. Norman was a proud and loving father, grandfather and friend to many he will be greatly missed. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and he served during the Korean War. Norman was preceded in death by his wife Shirley and his son John. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Chuck (Nini) Dungan, Susan (Juan) Ortiz; daughter in law, Dee Dungan along with grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Funeral service for Mr. Dungan will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Chapel of Memories Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 12:00 pm at the chapel. Interment Swan Lake Memorial Park. Arr.: Chapel of Memories Funeral Home 816-463-4030
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019
