Norman Eugene Eberhart Norman Eugene Eberhart, 93, Lawrence passed away, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Pioneer Ridge Health & Rehab. Norman was born on May 24, 1927 in Lawrence, KS, the son of Harold and Estella (Hausman) Eberhart. Survivors include his daughter, Charlene Simmons (David), Prairie Village, KS; sister, Carolee Caylor (Howard), Novi, Michigan; two granddaughters, Rachel Schaumburg (Adam), Kansas City, Missouri, Sarah Simmons, Brooks, Maine; one great-granddaughter, Emerson Schaumburg; two nieces; and one nephew. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Scott McDaniel. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. For Norman's full obituary go to www.warrenmcelwain.com
.