Norman Eugene Eberhart
Norman Eugene Eberhart Norman Eugene Eberhart, 93, Lawrence passed away, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Pioneer Ridge Health & Rehab. Norman was born on May 24, 1927 in Lawrence, KS, the son of Harold and Estella (Hausman) Eberhart. Survivors include his daughter, Charlene Simmons (David), Prairie Village, KS; sister, Carolee Caylor (Howard), Novi, Michigan; two granddaughters, Rachel Schaumburg (Adam), Kansas City, Missouri, Sarah Simmons, Brooks, Maine; one great-granddaughter, Emerson Schaumburg; two nieces; and one nephew. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Scott McDaniel. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. For Norman's full obituary go to www.warrenmcelwain.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
